Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Short Interest Down 24.8% in May

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the May 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LTUS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 223,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.22.

Lotus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company markets valsartan capsules under the Maixin name to treat hypertension; eye drops under the Muxin name to treat glaucoma; and Octreotide Acetate Injection solution under the Yipubishan name for treating gastric ulcers.

