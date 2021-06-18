Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 3,685 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $190,256.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,947 shares in the company, valued at $73,363,493.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,834 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $210,859.08.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,729,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

