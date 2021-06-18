M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 1,707 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Global Net Lease by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

