M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 91.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 76.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

