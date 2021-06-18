M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

FIXD stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.31. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

