M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $379,000 in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

