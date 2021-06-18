M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $407,000 Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $30.35 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

