M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,197 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 8,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,235.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 364,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 353,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 105,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of -393.37, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.78.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

