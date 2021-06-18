Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGIC. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 66,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,844. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $732.58 million, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

