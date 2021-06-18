Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,841 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Magnite were worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGNI. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Magnite by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Magnite by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 271,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,994,092.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $491,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,919.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 524,267 shares of company stock valued at $17,770,884. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $31.63 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

