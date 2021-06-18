Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the May 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTAY. Mizuho upgraded Makita from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Makita alerts:

Makita stock remained flat at $$47.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 18,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,313. Makita has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.30.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Makita had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Makita will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.