MAN (FRA:MAN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MAN SE (FRA:MAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €73.20 ($86.12). MAN shares last traded at €72.90 ($85.76), with a volume of 13,947 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €64.92.

About MAN (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

