Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $14.30 EPS

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($13.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($14.30), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. Manchester United’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share.

Manchester United stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $667.07 million, a PE ratio of -85.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

