Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $14.30 EPS

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($14.30), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share.

NYSE:MANU opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $667.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.72 and a beta of 0.93. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

