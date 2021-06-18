Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $142.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 104.99 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.79. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

