MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Tops $0.0177 on Top Exchanges

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.77 million and $1.02 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00058649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00141911 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00180521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.14 or 0.00899371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,759.45 or 1.00135203 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

