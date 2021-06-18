Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 200,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 101,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGDPF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marathon Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.03.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.