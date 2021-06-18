Mariann H. Byerwalter Sells 2,400 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after buying an additional 1,210,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 912,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 699,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 654,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

