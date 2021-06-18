Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) PT Set at $6.00 by Raymond James

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) received a $6.00 price objective from Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Maricann Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.60.
About Maricann Group
