Martingale Asset Management L P Has $49.27 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,596 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Prologis worth $49,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $121.90. 31,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,868. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

