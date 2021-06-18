Martingale Asset Management L P Has $54.11 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $54,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $3,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $511.64. 1,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,550. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.85. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.61 and a 52 week high of $514.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 85.91, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

