Martingale Asset Management L P Has $58.68 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $58,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,799. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $156.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,692. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

