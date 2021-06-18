Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MRVL opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of -145.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 259,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $60,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

