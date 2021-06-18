Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Marvell Technology reported sales of $727.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marvell Technology.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.42. 250,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,194,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of -145.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.