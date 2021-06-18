Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Position Decreased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $121,292,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after buying an additional 381,660 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after buying an additional 174,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,587,000 after buying an additional 133,769 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $29,634,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MASI opened at $230.00 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.