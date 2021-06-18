Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 921,889 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 921,889 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.08% of Masco worth $1,182,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Masco by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Shares of MAS traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.25. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

