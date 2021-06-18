Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.08 Billion Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,488,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,170,350 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 8.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $3,080,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $2,496,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,887,000 after purchasing an additional 266,193 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $130.94. 27,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,183. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.91. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at $21,009,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,214 shares of company stock worth $36,212,056. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

