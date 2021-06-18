Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $6.79 Billion Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,499,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,187,768 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.1% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.74% of Comcast worth $6,790,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2,282.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $141,326,000 after buying an additional 2,583,878 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.68. 579,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,651,439. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $259.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

