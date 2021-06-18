MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.15. MasTec reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $4.41 on Friday, hitting $100.29. The company had a trading volume of 29,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,130. MasTec has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.32.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $152,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $655,624 in the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.