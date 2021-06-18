Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,821,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 281,500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,921,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $369.60. The company had a trading volume of 117,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,239. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

