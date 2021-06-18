Matt Enright Purchases 318 Shares of OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ) Stock

OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ) insider Matt Enright acquired 318 shares of OTAQ stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £101.76 ($132.95).

Shares of OTAQ stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 31.50 ($0.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,067. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76. OTAQ plc has a one year low of GBX 22.10 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 62.23 ($0.81).

OTAQ Company Profile

OTAQ plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, provides, and supports technologies used in the aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries in the United Kingdom, Chile, the Middle East, rest of Europe, and North America. It rents acoustic systems that are designed to deter seals and sea lions from attacking fish farms, and underwater measurement and leak detection devices; and manufacture and supplies underwater communication and other marine goods.

