Matt Enright Purchases 318 Shares of OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ) Stock

OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ) insider Matt Enright acquired 318 shares of OTAQ stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £101.76 ($132.95).
Shares of OTAQ stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 31.50 ($0.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,067. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76. OTAQ plc has a one year low of GBX 22.10 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 62.23 ($0.81).
OTAQ Company Profile
