Matthew Derella Sells 1,599 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Derella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78.

TWTR traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $60.71. 10,163,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,074,012. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 366,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 32,136 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

