Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45.

On Friday, May 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $3,936,133.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $3,668,451.52.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $3,781,077.12.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $3,804,649.92.

NYSE:NET opened at $100.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $101.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.74 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 610.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

