Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Matthews International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

