Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,351,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,732 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $51,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,655,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 782.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 102,504 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -2.07%.

MAXR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

