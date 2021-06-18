Maxar Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,387 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,076% compared to the average volume of 713 call options.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAXR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 49,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,035. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

