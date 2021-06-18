Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Up 11.5%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR)’s stock price shot up 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$49.63 and last traded at C$48.90. 142,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 172,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.85.

Several research firms recently commented on MAXR. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

