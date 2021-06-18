Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.69 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAXN. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of MAXN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 85,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,067. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $629.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.16.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

