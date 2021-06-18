Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in May

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 775,200 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the May 13th total of 919,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,550.4 days.

Shares of MZDAF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

