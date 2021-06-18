M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 150.50 ($1.97). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 187,451 shares traded.

SAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities upped their target price on M&C Saatchi from GBX 194 ($2.53) to GBX 199 ($2.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.07. The firm has a market cap of £178.19 million and a P/E ratio of -145.00.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

