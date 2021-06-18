Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from $7.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

MEDXF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 22,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,850. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

