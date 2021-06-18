Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) CEO Daniel R. Chard Sells 5,824 Shares of Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 5,824 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.42, for a total transaction of $1,598,222.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,911 shares in the company, valued at $34,552,496.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MED opened at $268.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.61.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MED shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 88.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 77.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.