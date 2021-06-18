Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Update

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the May 13th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The firm had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

