Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.73 million and $8,428.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.72 or 0.00430638 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004090 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017842 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.93 or 0.01086285 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

