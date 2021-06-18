Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Short Interest Update

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 226,700 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 279,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $502.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington acquired 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 557,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.