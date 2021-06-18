Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,102 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Toro were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 248.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 405.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

In other The Toro news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $414,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,745,587.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,408 shares of company stock worth $1,686,762. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

