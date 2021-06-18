Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 5,917 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $56,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

NYSE:HAE opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.20. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

