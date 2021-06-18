Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,406 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 366.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,088,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $57,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,870,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,342,000 after acquiring an additional 672,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,603,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 631,683 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

