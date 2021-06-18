Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,203,000 after buying an additional 4,204,597 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after buying an additional 185,110 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,414,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,408,000 after buying an additional 143,536 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,020,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,040,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,405,000 after buying an additional 64,849 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.71. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

