Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 170.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,503,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,905,000 after purchasing an additional 389,059 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 350,421 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,342,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,232,000 after purchasing an additional 292,056 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 164,496 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $42.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

